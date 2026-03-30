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CAG Report Uncovers Monumental Neglect in Uttar Pradesh

A CAG report criticized the Archaeological Survey of India for failing in conservation efforts at important sites in Uttar Pradesh. Issues included inappropriate conservation, structural changes, and poor antiquity storage. Notifications lacked precision, and many sites operated without proper documentation or were encroached upon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:16 IST
CAG Report Uncovers Monumental Neglect in Uttar Pradesh
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A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has spotlighted significant lapses by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in maintaining national monuments in Uttar Pradesh. The report identifies problems such as inappropriate conservation work and structural alterations that detriment the integrity of these sites.

The CAG criticizes the ASI for neglecting antiquities and poor conditions in which many cultural treasures are stored. As of now, only 20% of antiquities have been digitized. Moreover, inadequate and incomplete notifications were flagged for the national importance of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

One of the most concerning revelations is that 94% of Centrally Protected Monuments in the state lack proper ownership documentation. Additionally, the report cited cases of encroachment at 96 sites, emphasizing a need for improved governance in maintaining these crucial aspects of Indian heritage.

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