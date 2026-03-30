Unveiling the Truth: CAG Report Sheds Light on Illicit Mining Activities

The state assembly witnessed an alarming revelation on Monday, as a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) brought forth stark insights into the administration of mining activities. The report highlighted a staggering 40,000 cases of illicit mining between 2018 and 2023.

Criticizing the administration's lack of structured planning and effective oversight, the report revealed significant lapses in monitoring mechanisms. Notably, while illegal mining surged—with over 8,000 cases reported in 2022-23 alone—the revenue from mining soared from Rs 221 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 286 crore in 2022-23.

The CAG condemned the absence of annual action plans, inadequate inspections, and poor data management. Issues such as neglected mining lease applications, shortfalls in royalty collections, and poor utilization of District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) funds were highlighted, leaving numerous developmental projects incomplete.

(With inputs from agencies.)