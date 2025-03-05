SC Nullifies NGT's Compensation Order in Bhagalpur Blast Case

The Supreme Court took a significant step on Wednesday by overturning an order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which required the district magistrate to pay Rs 20 lakh in compensation to victims' families from a firecracker explosion in Bhagalpur.

Justices Abhay Oka and N Kotiswar Singh, leading the bench, noted procedural inadequacies, including the absence of notices to violators and the need for responses from the deceased's kin. The tribunal has been instructed to re-evaluate the case after issuing necessary notices to involved parties.

The bench's decision follows the NGT's original ruling that had based its compensation directive on media reports and legal regulations. The Supreme Court's intervention seeks to ensure that due process is adhered to, potentially altering the financial responsibilities among parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)