Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Breakthrough: The Capture of Sharifullah

Pakistan announced the arrest of Mohammad Sharifullah, linked to a 2021 attack on U.S. troops, highlighting renewed counter-terrorism efforts with the U.S. President Trump thanked Pakistan, signaling improved ties. Sharifullah, allegedly affiliated with ISIS-K, is set to face justice in the U.S., marking a significant collaboration between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for counter-terrorism efforts, Pakistan announced the capture of Mohammad Sharifullah, accused of orchestrating a deadly 2021 attack on U.S. troops in Kabul. The arrest, part of a Pakistan-U.S. counter-terrorism cooperation, was conducted along the Afghan border.

U.S. President Donald Trump publicly thanked Pakistan for its role during a congressional address, acknowledging the importance of this partnership for regional stability. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed continued collaboration with the United States to secure peace.

Despite past tensions over alleged support for Afghanistan's Taliban, Pakistan's proactive stance on security issues has opened avenues for renewed ties with Washington. Sharifullah, associated with ISIS-K, is expected to be prosecuted in the U.S. following a coordinated operation, indicating an effective alliance between the CIA, FBI, and Pakistan's security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

