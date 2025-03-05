Eyal Zamir: Leading Israel's Military Amidst Ceasefire Tensions

Israel welcomed a new military commander on Wednesday, raising the stakes amidst a fragile ceasefire with Gaza. Eyal Zamir, who served for 28 years, was elevated to Lieutenant General to take over from General Herzi Halevi. The leadership change comes amid unresolved negotiations over hostages held by Hamas.

"My mission is to lead the IDF to victory," Zamir declared. The ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt in January had temporarily paused hostilities, allowing an exchange of hostages and prisoners. However, the underlying tensions remain, with both sides maintaining demands that have stalled further agreements.

The leadership shuffle follows significant military losses for Israel, sparking internal probes into security oversights during the October 7 attacks. Meanwhile, Israel faces allegations of war crimes, which it denies, while also accusing Hamas of similar violations during the conflict.

