Left Menu

Eyal Zamir: Leading Israel's Military Amidst Ceasefire Tensions

Israel appointed Eyal Zamir as the new military commander amid fragile ceasefire conditions with Gaza. Tensions remain high as both military strategies and hostage negotiations remain unsolved. The recent conflicts have led to internal inquiries and international scrutiny over potential war crimes by both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:45 IST
Eyal Zamir: Leading Israel's Military Amidst Ceasefire Tensions
Eyal Zamir
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel welcomed a new military commander on Wednesday, raising the stakes amidst a fragile ceasefire with Gaza. Eyal Zamir, who served for 28 years, was elevated to Lieutenant General to take over from General Herzi Halevi. The leadership change comes amid unresolved negotiations over hostages held by Hamas.

"My mission is to lead the IDF to victory," Zamir declared. The ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt in January had temporarily paused hostilities, allowing an exchange of hostages and prisoners. However, the underlying tensions remain, with both sides maintaining demands that have stalled further agreements.

The leadership shuffle follows significant military losses for Israel, sparking internal probes into security oversights during the October 7 attacks. Meanwhile, Israel faces allegations of war crimes, which it denies, while also accusing Hamas of similar violations during the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

AI failures are predictable - and preventable

The WEIRD AI divide: Why some nations trust AI while others don’t

Tech or tyranny? AI ethics under fire in disability rights debate

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025