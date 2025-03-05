Rising Tensions: Afghan Involvement in Bannu Attack Stokes Pakistan-Afghanistan Discord

In a deadly attack in northwest Pakistan, intelligence reports have confirmed the active participation of Afghan nationals. The incident left 34 dead, comprising five soldiers and 13 civilians. Among the attackers, 16 terrorists were neutralized, including four suicide bombers, according to the army's statements.

The Pakistan military has pointed the finger at the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), labeling them responsible for orchestrating the violent act. As tensions escalate, Pakistan has urged the interim Afghan government to fulfill its duties by ensuring its territory is not used for launching attacks against Pakistan.

High-profile leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have condemned the attack, with Islamabad emphasizing a demand for accountability from Afghanistan. This attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the region following the TTP ending its ceasefire with the Pakistani government.

