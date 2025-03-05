Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Afghan Involvement in Bannu Attack Stokes Pakistan-Afghanistan Discord

Intelligence confirms Afghan nationals' involvement in a deadly attack in Bannu, northwest Pakistan, resulting in 34 deaths, including five soldiers. The Pakistan army accuses the Afghanistan-based group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of responsibility. Pakistan demands the Afghan government prevent further terrorist activities from its soil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:37 IST
Rising Tensions: Afghan Involvement in Bannu Attack Stokes Pakistan-Afghanistan Discord
In a deadly attack in northwest Pakistan, intelligence reports have confirmed the active participation of Afghan nationals. The incident left 34 dead, comprising five soldiers and 13 civilians. Among the attackers, 16 terrorists were neutralized, including four suicide bombers, according to the army's statements.

The Pakistan military has pointed the finger at the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), labeling them responsible for orchestrating the violent act. As tensions escalate, Pakistan has urged the interim Afghan government to fulfill its duties by ensuring its territory is not used for launching attacks against Pakistan.

High-profile leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have condemned the attack, with Islamabad emphasizing a demand for accountability from Afghanistan. This attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the region following the TTP ending its ceasefire with the Pakistani government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

