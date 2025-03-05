Supreme Court Flags Misuse of CAMPA Funds in Uttarakhand

The Supreme Court took a strong stance on Wednesday against the Uttarakhand government's reported misuse of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds, alleging they were spent on iPhones and other inadmissible items, according to a CAG report.

Justice B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih demanded an affidavit from the Uttarakhand chief secretary, concerned about the inappropriate use of CAMPA funds meant for afforestation and the non-payment of Rs 275.34 crore interest. The CAG's findings cover the period from 2019 to 2022, highlighting unauthorized purchases and financial mishandlings.

The Supreme Court emphasized the significance of these funds in environmental conservation. The court insists on accountability, directing immediate rectification and stressing that a failure to respond by March 19 would result in direct summons for the chief secretary.

