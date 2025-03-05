Delhi High Court Stands Firm on Wildlife Protection Sentences

The Delhi High Court recently criticized the lenient sentencing of individuals involved in the trade of shahtoosh shawls, derived from the endangered Tibetan antelope. The court emphasized that such leniency undermines the Wild Life (Protection) Act's intent, which mandates a minimum three-year imprisonment.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh highlighted the gravity of the offense, noting that the Act's stringent clauses aim to curb illegal wildlife trade threatening biodiversity. The decision rebukes the lower court's discretion in awarding only a two-day sentence to the offenders.

The court set aside the previous ruling, directing the special court to issue a fresh order within three months. This move reinforces the Act's deterrent power against wildlife crimes, crucial for ecological preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)