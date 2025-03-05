Reflecting on Legacy: Justice Anoop Mendiratta's Farewell from the Bench
Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta bids farewell from the Delhi High Court, highlighting the complex challenges he faced in bridging central and state government differences. Notable for his patient hearings and significant judgments, Mendiratta emphasizes the need for compassion in the judiciary to address deserving cases.
- Country:
- India
Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, a distinguished judge of the Delhi High Court, bid farewell after decades of service in the judiciary. During a full court farewell, Justice Mendiratta recalled the challenging dynamics he navigated between the central and state governments as Delhi's chief secretary.
Emphasizing that a judge's efficiency shouldn't be measured by the volume of judgments, Justice Mendiratta highlighted the importance of time allocation in complex cases. He encouraged Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya to show compassion for district judiciary cases.
Known for his balanced temperament and significant rulings, Justice Mendiratta leaves a legacy of enhancing public faith in the judiciary. Chief Justice Upadhyaya commended his contributions, noting that Mendiratta's administrative wisdom greatly benefited the institution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
