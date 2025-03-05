Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Political and Economic Events

Global leaders and economic stakeholders are gearing up for a series of pivotal events in the coming months. Noteworthy happenings include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss pressing global issues, especially Ukraine.

In a bid to strengthen international diplomatic ties, high-profile state visits and meetings are set to dominate the global stage. Among them, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's upcoming state visit to Japan stands out, signaling deepening bilateral relations.

The period also highlights significant global observances such as International Women's Day and World Meteorological Day, emphasizing the international community's commitment to social and environmental issues.

