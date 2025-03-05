Left Menu

Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Political and Economic Events

A comprehensive list of scheduled political and economic events worldwide from March to April 2025, covering high-level meetings, state visits, and significant anniversaries. Notable events include Viktor Orban's visit to Paris, International Women's Day, and Brazilian President Lula da Silva's trip to Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:22 IST
Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Political and Economic Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global leaders and economic stakeholders are gearing up for a series of pivotal events in the coming months. Noteworthy happenings include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss pressing global issues, especially Ukraine.

In a bid to strengthen international diplomatic ties, high-profile state visits and meetings are set to dominate the global stage. Among them, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's upcoming state visit to Japan stands out, signaling deepening bilateral relations.

The period also highlights significant global observances such as International Women's Day and World Meteorological Day, emphasizing the international community's commitment to social and environmental issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025