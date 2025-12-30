World Leaders Mourn Bangladesh's Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Leadership
S Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka. Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female PM, passed away at 80. Leaders, including India's PM Modi, express condolences, highlighting her democratic leadership. Zia had a prolonged illness and was recently treated in London. Nepal's PM described her as a 'true friend.'
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is set to join international mourners in Dhaka, attending the funeral of Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia, on Wednesday. Jaishankar's visit signifies the respect and camaraderie shared between the neighboring nations of India and Bangladesh.
Khaleda Zia, an iconic political figure, passed away at 80 following a battle with multiple health complications, including heart disease and liver cirrhosis. Her passing, confirmed by a Bangladesh Nationalist Party statement, occurred at 6 am local time at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
Global leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended their heartfelt condolences, with Modi emphasizing the impact of Zia's leadership and service on the democratic fabric of Bangladesh. Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, highlighted Zia's role in enhancing Nepal-Bangladesh relations, marking her passing as a significant loss to the South Asian community.
