Left Menu

World Leaders Mourn Bangladesh's Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Leadership

S Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka. Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female PM, passed away at 80. Leaders, including India's PM Modi, express condolences, highlighting her democratic leadership. Zia had a prolonged illness and was recently treated in London. Nepal's PM described her as a 'true friend.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:08 IST
World Leaders Mourn Bangladesh's Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Leadership
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is set to join international mourners in Dhaka, attending the funeral of Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia, on Wednesday. Jaishankar's visit signifies the respect and camaraderie shared between the neighboring nations of India and Bangladesh.

Khaleda Zia, an iconic political figure, passed away at 80 following a battle with multiple health complications, including heart disease and liver cirrhosis. Her passing, confirmed by a Bangladesh Nationalist Party statement, occurred at 6 am local time at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

Global leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended their heartfelt condolences, with Modi emphasizing the impact of Zia's leadership and service on the democratic fabric of Bangladesh. Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, highlighted Zia's role in enhancing Nepal-Bangladesh relations, marking her passing as a significant loss to the South Asian community.

TRENDING

1
Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

 Thailand
2
Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at T...

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

 United Arab Emirates
4
Russia Unveils Oreshnik Missile Deployment in Belarus Amid Rising Tensions

Russia Unveils Oreshnik Missile Deployment in Belarus Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025