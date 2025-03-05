U.S. Halts Aid: Trump's Directive and Its Impact on Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered intelligence and military aid to Ukraine to be stopped, according to CIA Director John Ratcliffe. He mentioned that the pause is temporary and emphasized that continued cooperation with Ukraine is essential to counter aggression and foster peace negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has instructed a pause in both intelligence cooperation and military aid to Ukraine, as stated by CIA Director John Ratcliffe this Wednesday.
Ratcliffe mentioned that the halt, which prompted a reaction from Ukraine's president, is expected to be short-term. He expressed confidence in a swift return to strong U.S.-Ukraine cooperation.
The CIA Director highlighted that the U.S. aims to stand united with Ukraine, not only to counter existing threats but also to create a conducive environment for forthcoming peace negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump and Macron Clash Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations
US-Russia Diplomatic Talks: New Chapter in International Relations
The Impact of U.S. Military Aid Suspension on Ukraine Conflict
Trump's Strategy Shift: U.S. Aid to Ukraine Tied to Peace Negotiations
U.S. Military Aid Suspension: Impact on Ukraine's Defense Strategy