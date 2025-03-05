Empowering Rural Women: From Women-Centric to Women-Led Development

Union Minister Anupriya Patel has called upon women panchayat representatives to ensure that the benefits of central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat are effectively delivered to village residents. Speaking at a national convention, she highlighted a shift from 'women-centric' to 'women-led' development, advocating for grassroots participation.

Patel emphasized the importance of a top-down approach in governance and the passage of the women's reservation bill to bolster women's involvement. She underscored the necessity of fulfilling basic needs like sanitation, which directly impacts women's empowerment and participation in nation-building activities.

The workshop aimed at creating women-friendly panchayats for the agenda 2030, where health and nutrition play crucial roles. Officials stressed the need for regular village committee meetings to address diverse local challenges. Additional discussions focused on dismantling the 'Sarpanch Pati' system and promoting genuine female leadership.

