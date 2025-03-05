Left Menu

Empowering Rural Women: From Women-Centric to Women-Led Development

Union Minister Anupriya Patel emphasized turning from women-centric to women-led development at the National Convention of Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats. She urged women panchayat representatives to ensure central schemes reach rural areas, focusing on grassroots participation and the implementation of essential services like toilets and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:25 IST
Empowering Rural Women: From Women-Centric to Women-Led Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anupriya Patel has called upon women panchayat representatives to ensure that the benefits of central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat are effectively delivered to village residents. Speaking at a national convention, she highlighted a shift from 'women-centric' to 'women-led' development, advocating for grassroots participation.

Patel emphasized the importance of a top-down approach in governance and the passage of the women's reservation bill to bolster women's involvement. She underscored the necessity of fulfilling basic needs like sanitation, which directly impacts women's empowerment and participation in nation-building activities.

The workshop aimed at creating women-friendly panchayats for the agenda 2030, where health and nutrition play crucial roles. Officials stressed the need for regular village committee meetings to address diverse local challenges. Additional discussions focused on dismantling the 'Sarpanch Pati' system and promoting genuine female leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025