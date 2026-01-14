Left Menu

Former TDB Member Arrested in Sabarimala Gold Case

The SIT has arrested former TDB member K P Sankara Das in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss. He was detained from a private hospital concerning the disappearance of gold from sacred temple objects. His arrest follows the Kerala High Court's inquiries about the delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:33 IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Sabarimala gold loss case has arrested former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member K P Sankara Das, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Das was apprehended from a private hospital in connection with two cases pertaining to the disappearance of gold from the temple's Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil door frames.

This development arrives after the Kerala High Court raised concerns over the delay in his arrest. Das, the 12th individual apprehended in connection with these cases, is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

