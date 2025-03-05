CCI Approves TPG Scion's Stake Acquisition in Schott Poonawalla Private Limited

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for the proposed acquisition of certain shareholding of Schott Poonawalla Private Limited (SPPL) by TPG Scion SG Pte. Ltd. (TPG Scion), marking a significant development in the pharmaceutical packaging industry.

Details of the Proposed Transaction

The transaction involves TPG Scion acquiring a portion of the shareholding in SPPL through a secondary purchase from Serum Institute of India Private Limited. This strategic move is expected to enhance SPPL’s capabilities in the pharmaceutical packaging segment and contribute to the expansion of its market presence.

About TPG Scion SG Pte. Ltd.

TPG Scion is a newly established special purpose investment vehicle incorporated in Singapore on October 11, 2024. It has been created specifically for the purpose of this acquisition and currently has no operational presence in India. TPG Scion is an affiliate of the TPG Group, a leading global investment firm founded in 1992. The firm operates across various sectors, including healthcare, technology, and financial services. TPG Scion is managed and controlled by an entity advised by affiliates of TPG Inc., the ultimate holding company of the TPG Group.

About Schott Poonawalla Private Limited

SPPL is a key player in the pharmaceutical packaging industry, engaged in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of sterile and non-sterile glass containers. These include ampoules, vials, cartridges, and prefilled syringes, which serve as essential components for primary pharmaceutical packaging. The company specializes in converting tubular glass into various packaging solutions to meet the needs of the pharmaceutical sector.

Significance of the Acquisition

The acquisition by TPG Scion is expected to bring strategic investments and operational expertise to SPPL, enabling it to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and expand its global footprint. The collaboration is likely to enhance innovation in pharmaceutical packaging solutions, ensuring better safety and efficiency in drug delivery systems.

The approval by the CCI underscores the regulatory body's commitment to fostering competition and encouraging foreign investment in India’s pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The transaction is expected to be completed in accordance with regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.