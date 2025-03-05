Left Menu

Elusive Burglary Kingpin, Karan Mukhiya, Finally Captured

Delhi Police have apprehended Karan Mukhiya, the leader of a burglary gang, who evaded authorities since 2017. Operating in multiple cities, Mukhiya orchestrated high-profile thefts using intelligence gathered by domestic help. He was arrested following a tip-off in Mohan Garden, Dwarka.

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested 36-year-old Karan Mukhiya, the mastermind behind a notorious burglary gang. Mukhiya, who was wanted for years, carried out high-profile thefts in Delhi, Gurugram, Chennai, and Hyderabad, leveraging domestic help to gather pre-burglary intelligence.

Authorities captured Mukhiya in the Mohan Garden area of Dwarka after receiving crucial information about his movements. Despite being a proclaimed offender in multiple cases across major cities, he had evaded arrest since 2017. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar confirmed Mukhiya's extensive criminal record, dating back to 2014.

Mukhiya's method involved deploying gang members, posing as domestic workers, to identify and target vulnerable homes. With a history of valuable thefts, including cash and jewellery worth crores, his capture marks a significant victory for law enforcement. Despite previously being granted bail, Mukhiya repeatedly failed to appear for trial, leading to his eventual arrest and detainment.

