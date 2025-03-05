Left Menu

Rajasthan's Most Wanted Nabbed: The Capture of Aman Singh Jat

The Rajasthan Police's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) apprehended Aman Singh Jat, wanted for robbery and assault for two years in Jhunjhunu. He was seized in Jaipur with a Rs 25,000 bounty. Multiple cases, including land disputes and robbery, are registered against him across Rajasthan and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:20 IST
Rajasthan's Most Wanted Nabbed: The Capture of Aman Singh Jat
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) successfully apprehended Aman Singh Jat, a notorious accused who had been evading capture for two years. The arrest was made in connection with a robbery and assault case from Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Aman Singh Jat, 27, from Dudi village in Pilani, had been living under the radar in Jaipur's Mansarovar area. Due to his notoriety, the Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police had announced a Rs 25,000 reward for information leading to his capture. On Tuesday, he was detained after a targeted operation by AGTF.

Additional Director General Dinesh MN reported that comprehensive efforts were undertaken to track gangsters and wanted criminals. Jat was eventually located in Jaipur's Shiprapath area. Known for having about a dozen cases against him, including land disputes and dacoity, Jat is now in the custody of Pilani police for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025