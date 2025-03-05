Rajasthan's Most Wanted Nabbed: The Capture of Aman Singh Jat
The Rajasthan Police's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) apprehended Aman Singh Jat, wanted for robbery and assault for two years in Jhunjhunu. He was seized in Jaipur with a Rs 25,000 bounty. Multiple cases, including land disputes and robbery, are registered against him across Rajasthan and Haryana.
The Rajasthan Police's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) successfully apprehended Aman Singh Jat, a notorious accused who had been evading capture for two years. The arrest was made in connection with a robbery and assault case from Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Aman Singh Jat, 27, from Dudi village in Pilani, had been living under the radar in Jaipur's Mansarovar area. Due to his notoriety, the Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police had announced a Rs 25,000 reward for information leading to his capture. On Tuesday, he was detained after a targeted operation by AGTF.
Additional Director General Dinesh MN reported that comprehensive efforts were undertaken to track gangsters and wanted criminals. Jat was eventually located in Jaipur's Shiprapath area. Known for having about a dozen cases against him, including land disputes and dacoity, Jat is now in the custody of Pilani police for further proceedings.
