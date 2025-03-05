Legislator Targeted in Cyber Extortion Scam

In a brazen attempt at cyber extortion, fraudsters targeted ruling Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham of Telangana's Nalgonda district by making a nefarious video call, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The legislator received a surprising video call from an unknown number on Tuesday night, during which a 'naked woman' appeared on the screen. The culprits took a screenshot and threatened to disseminate it among his acquaintances if he refused to meet their monetary demands.

Upon promptly receiving a complaint from Veeresham, police initiated a case. Investigations are pointing to the call originating from Madhya Pradesh. Veeresham has urged the public to be cautious and report similar incidents to law enforcement instead of succumbing to such deceitful tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)