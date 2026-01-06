Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Embraces E-governance with E-Cabinet Tablets

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed tablets to cabinet members to promote e-governance, aiming for a paperless, time-efficient system. The e-Cabinet application facilitates viewing meeting agendas and compliance reports. Initially, agendas will be both physical and digital, transitioning to fully digital later.

Madhya Pradesh Embraces E-governance with E-Cabinet Tablets
In a bid to modernize governance, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed tablets to state cabinet members on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards e-governance.

The tablets, given during a cabinet meeting chaired by Yadav, aim to transition the system towards paperless operations, enhancing both efficiency and transparency.

Through the e-Cabinet initiative, ministers can now securely access agendas and compliance reports. This move, set to become fully digital, is expected to save resources and time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

