Madhya Pradesh Embraces E-governance with E-Cabinet Tablets
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed tablets to cabinet members to promote e-governance, aiming for a paperless, time-efficient system. The e-Cabinet application facilitates viewing meeting agendas and compliance reports. Initially, agendas will be both physical and digital, transitioning to fully digital later.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:25 IST
- India
In a bid to modernize governance, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed tablets to state cabinet members on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards e-governance.
The tablets, given during a cabinet meeting chaired by Yadav, aim to transition the system towards paperless operations, enhancing both efficiency and transparency.
Through the e-Cabinet initiative, ministers can now securely access agendas and compliance reports. This move, set to become fully digital, is expected to save resources and time.
