Behind Closed Doors: Secret Hamas Talks

The Trump administration engaged in secret negotiations with Hamas about the release of U.S. hostages in Gaza. Axios reports that Adam Boehler, the U.S. special envoy for hostage affairs, led these discussions in Doha, citing information from two unnamed sources directly involved in the talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:06 IST
The Trump administration has reportedly been engaged in secret negotiations with Hamas, as part of efforts to secure the release of U.S. hostages detained in Gaza, according to a report by Axios.

Sources familiar with the situation revealed that Adam Boehler, U.S. special envoy for hostage affairs, has been leading these discussions in Doha over recent weeks.

This revelation points to a diplomatic maneuver under wraps aimed at addressing a sensitive geopolitical issue, highlighting the complexities inherent in Middle East politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

