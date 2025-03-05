Behind Closed Doors: Secret Hamas Talks

The Trump administration has reportedly been engaged in secret negotiations with Hamas, as part of efforts to secure the release of U.S. hostages detained in Gaza, according to a report by Axios.

Sources familiar with the situation revealed that Adam Boehler, U.S. special envoy for hostage affairs, has been leading these discussions in Doha over recent weeks.

This revelation points to a diplomatic maneuver under wraps aimed at addressing a sensitive geopolitical issue, highlighting the complexities inherent in Middle East politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)