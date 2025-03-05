Left Menu

US and Ukrainian officials to hold meeting in near future, Kyiv says

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 22:41 IST
US and Ukrainian officials to hold meeting in near future, Kyiv says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said he and U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz had "discussed the next steps towards a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine during a call on Wednesday.

Andriy Yermak said on X that he and Waltz had also "exchanged views on security issues and the alignment of positions," and scheduled a meeting of Ukrainian and U.S. officials in the near future "to continue this important work".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025