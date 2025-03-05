US and Ukrainian officials to hold meeting in near future, Kyiv says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said he and U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz had "discussed the next steps towards a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine during a call on Wednesday.

Andriy Yermak said on X that he and Waltz had also "exchanged views on security issues and the alignment of positions," and scheduled a meeting of Ukrainian and U.S. officials in the near future "to continue this important work".

