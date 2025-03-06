Russian missile attack kills one person, injures three in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih

A Russian missile struck a building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih late on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring three badly, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Lysak posted a picture on the Telegram messaging app showing rescue teams working at a badly damaged building, with piles of rubble outside it.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration wrote on Telegram that emergency crews were pulling injured people out from under rubble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)