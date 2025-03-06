UPDATE 2-Blast at Chuo Spring auto parts plant in Japan kills one

An explosion at Chuo Spring's plant in Aichi Prefecture in central Japan killed one person and injured two, a fire department official said on Thursday.

The official said the blast involved a dust collector inside the Fujioka plant, which supplies auto parts to Toyota Motor . A similar accident occurred at the same factory in 2023, which forced the automaker to partially suspend production at some domestic plants. A Chuo Spring spokesperson said the company was aware of the accident but still confirming details, including whether the blast took place at the same building involved in the 2023 incident.

A Toyota spokesperson acknowledged news reports of the blast and said the company was trying to verify details of what happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)