Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Blast at Chuo Spring auto parts plant in Japan kills one

A Chuo Spring spokesperson said the company was aware of the accident but still confirming details, including whether the blast took place at the same building involved in the 2023 incident. A Toyota spokesperson acknowledged news reports of the blast and said the company was trying to verify details of what happened.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 06:54 IST
UPDATE 2-Blast at Chuo Spring auto parts plant in Japan kills one

An explosion at Chuo Spring's plant in Aichi Prefecture in central Japan killed one person and injured two, a fire department official said on Thursday.

The official said the blast involved a dust collector inside the Fujioka plant, which supplies auto parts to Toyota Motor . A similar accident occurred at the same factory in 2023, which forced the automaker to partially suspend production at some domestic plants. A Chuo Spring spokesperson said the company was aware of the accident but still confirming details, including whether the blast took place at the same building involved in the 2023 incident.

A Toyota spokesperson acknowledged news reports of the blast and said the company was trying to verify details of what happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025