Trump to order abolishment of Department of Education, WSJ reports
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 08:10 IST
President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order aimed at abolishing the U.S. Department of Education, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The order may come as soon as Thursday, the newspaper said.
