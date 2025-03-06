Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill Passes Third Reading

The Government has reinforced its commitment to resolving historical injustices through treaty settlements with the passing of the Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill in its third reading in Parliament today. Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith highlighted the significance of this milestone, marking the conclusion of an extensive eight-year negotiation process between the Crown and the three central North Island iwi that make up Te Korowai o Wainuiārua: Tamahaki, Tamakana, and Uenuku ki Manganui-o-te-Ao, nā Tūkaihoro.

Addressing Historical Grievances

The settlement addresses longstanding grievances stemming from 19th-century warfare and land confiscations. Many areas of land were either purchased under dubious circumstances or forcibly taken for public works projects, such as the North Island Main Trunk railway, power generation schemes, and the establishment of two National Parks. These actions left Te Korowai o Wainuiārua virtually landless, significantly impacting their social, economic, and cultural development.

Redress and Compensation

The settlement provides for:

Financial and commercial redress of $21.7 million.

A cultural revitalisation fund worth $6.85 million.

Cultural redress, including the return of 19 sites of significant cultural importance to Te Korowai o Wainuiārua.

A Crown apology, acknowledging past breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Building a Stronger Future

Minister Goldsmith expressed his hope that the settlement would serve as a foundation for a positive and prosperous future for the people of Te Korowai o Wainuiārua. The financial and cultural redress will provide the iwi with opportunities to grow their economic base, develop housing initiatives, revitalize their culture, and enhance the natural environment.

He acknowledged the tireless efforts of Te Korowai o Wainuiārua throughout the negotiation process and recognised the significant milestone achieved with the passing of this Bill.

Copies of the Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Deed of Settlement can be accessed through Te Tari Whakatau - Central Whanganui (Te Korowai o Wainuiārua).