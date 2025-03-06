Experts Alarmed Over Fate of Abdulrahman Al-Qaradawi Following Extradition to UAE

A group of independent human rights experts today raised serious concerns regarding the fate, whereabouts, and safety of poet and activist Abdulrahman Al-Qaradawi, following his extradition from Lebanon to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 8 January 2025.

"Our worst fears that Mr. Al-Qaradawi would face grave human rights violations if he was extradited to the UAE appear to have been justified," the experts stated. They recalled an earlier appeal urging Lebanese authorities to halt his extradition to the UAE or Egypt, citing potential violations of his fundamental rights.

The charges against Al-Qaradawi appear to be based solely on a video he posted while in Syria, where he expressed concerns about foreign intervention in Syria’s future, including that of the UAE. The experts reiterated that freedom of expression, including political commentary and criticism, is not a crime.

"Conflating political criticism with threats to State security or terrorism constitutes an assault on freedom of expression, with troubling consequences for human rights defenders and political activists," they warned.

Since his extradition to the UAE, Al-Qaradawi has reportedly had no contact with his family and has been denied legal representation. His current fate and location remain unknown.

“The authorities should immediately confirm his deprivation of liberty, disclose his whereabouts and state of health, and ensure his fundamental right to communicate with his family and legal representatives,” the experts urged.

The experts also highlighted concerns that Al-Qaradawi could face further extradition from the UAE to Egypt, where an Egyptian court has already sentenced him in absentia to two three-year prison terms on charges of spreading false information and insulting the judiciary.

“Mr. Al-Qaradawi should be granted consular visits from Turkish authorities and be allowed to return to Türkiye, where he holds citizenship and where his safety and legal rights can be assured,” the experts stated.

The process leading to his extradition was reportedly based on an arrest warrant issued under the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council (AIMC) of the League of Arab States (LAS). The experts expressed concerns that such mechanisms are being used for political persecution rather than legal due process.

“It is evident that this process and the listing of some individuals as ‘terrorists’ under it is being abused by certain States to suppress dissent and target activists beyond their borders,” they said.

The human rights experts have contacted the UAE Government regarding the matter and continue to call for transparency and adherence to international human rights standards in Al-Qaradawi’s case.