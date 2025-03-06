South Africa Secures Market Access for Table Grape Exports to the Philippines

In a significant milestone for South Africa’s agricultural sector, the country has successfully gained market access to export fresh table grapes to the Philippines. Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen announced the development in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, highlighting the country’s growing footprint in international agricultural trade.

The official opening of the Philippine market for South African table grapes took place on 26 February 2025, marking the culmination of nearly a decade of negotiations that commenced on 20 January 2015. This achievement is set to bolster South Africa’s export portfolio, providing local grape producers with an additional lucrative market in Asia.

A Boost for South Africa’s Agricultural Economy

Minister Steenhuisen emphasized that South Africa is among the top five global exporters of table grapes, with the industry playing a crucial role in the country’s economy. The expansion into the Philippines is expected to enhance foreign exchange earnings, drive job creation, and strengthen agricultural production.

According to the South African Table Grape Industry (SATI), 55% of the country’s table grape exports are currently destined for the European Union (EU), while 20% are shipped to the United Kingdom (UK). During the 2022/23 season, South Africa exported approximately 63 million cartons of table grapes, supporting employment for 86,870 seasonal workers and 14,843 permanent employees.

With access to the Philippine market, local producers will have new opportunities to increase exports, diversify trade partners, and elevate South Africa’s agricultural contribution to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Minister Steenhuisen noted that agriculture was a key driver of the country’s 0.6% GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, particularly due to strong performances in livestock, field crops, and fruit exports.

Strengthening Black Farmer Participation in Export Markets

One of the strategic objectives of expanding agricultural exports is to promote the participation of black farmers in international markets. Steenhuisen reaffirmed the Department of Agriculture’s commitment to empowerment initiatives that facilitate market entry for historically disadvantaged farmers.

Compliance and Registration for Exporters

For successful trade with the Philippines, South African exporters must adhere to strict phytosanitary and food safety standards as stipulated in the final phytosanitary import conditions. Compliance is critical to ensuring continued market access and protecting the integrity of South Africa’s agricultural exports.

Exporters, including production units and packhouses, must register with the Department of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (DALRRD) to obtain a production unit code and a packhouse code. Growers of registered production units must implement good agricultural practices, including orchard sanitation and integrated pest management, to eliminate any quarantine pests identified by the Philippines.

“It is pivotal that producers comply with the phytosanitary import conditions for the export of fresh table grapes to the Philippines to safeguard this market, as it took a very long time to negotiate and obtain access,” Minister Steenhuisen emphasized.

An announcement regarding the first consignment of table grapes bound for the Philippines will be made once the shipments are ready for loading.

For detailed information on the final phytosanitary import conditions for the export of fresh table grapes from South Africa to the Philippines, visit the official DALRRD website: DALRRD Table Grape Export Guidelines.