SDPI workers booked in Mumbra for protesting without police nod

A case was registered against members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Mumbra in Thane district for holding an unauthorised protest on March 4 outside a mosque, which affected traffic movement in the area, a police official said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday against 50 men and women, six of whom have been identified, the Mumbra police station official added.

The mob was protesting outside Darulfalah Masjid against the arrest of SDPI national president MK Faizi, the official added.

''They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), wrongful restraint and other offences. No one has been arrested,'' he said.

Meanwhile, a video of personnel of some government agencies carrying out search operations at the SDPI office in Mumbra went viral on social media on Thursday.

Mumbra police station senior inspector Anil Shinde confirmed that ''some action'' was underway by agencies at the SDPI office but refused to share details citing protocol.

