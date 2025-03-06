IWAI and J&K Govt Join Forces to Boost River Cruise Tourism on National Waterways

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to develop river cruise tourism on three National Waterways in the Union Territory. This landmark agreement was formalized during the Chintan Shivir held in Srinagar, in the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, and Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Shantanu Thakur. Other distinguished attendees included Shri Satish Sharma, J&K’s Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science and Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services and Sports; Shri T.K. Ramachandran, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Shri Vijay Kumar, Chairman, IWAI, along with other senior officials.

A Strategic Initiative for Economic and Tourism Growth

The Inland Waterways Authority of India has been actively promoting cruise tourism in the country, and this new agreement with J&K aims to further strengthen tourism, create employment opportunities, enhance economic growth, and establish an alternative mode of leisure and budget tourism along the region’s waterways.

Jammu and Kashmir is home to three officially declared national waterways out of the 111 in India: River Chenab (NW-26), River Jhelum (NW-49), and River Ravi (NW-84). In line with the broader vision to promote river cruise tourism, the recently concluded Second Meeting of the Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) announced various cruise circuits for development, spanning from Kashmir to Kerala and Assam to Gujarat. Within just two months, IWAI has made a significant stride in this direction by committing approximately Rs 100 crore towards developing river cruise tourism in J&K.

Infrastructure Development Under the MoU

As part of this agreement, IWAI will provide essential waterside infrastructure, including the installation of ten floating jetties and the construction of landside facilities such as waiting halls and other amenities for cruise passengers. The distribution of these floating jetties is as follows:

River Chenab (NW-26) : Two floating jetties at Akhnoor and Reasi (near Jammu).

: Two floating jetties at Akhnoor and Reasi (near Jammu). River Jhelum (NW-49) : Seven floating jetties at Pantha Chowk, Zero Bridge, Amira Kadal, Shah-e-Hamdan, Safa Kadal/Chattabal Shrine, Sumbal Bridge, and Gund Prang (Srinagar and Bandipora).

: Seven floating jetties at Pantha Chowk, Zero Bridge, Amira Kadal, Shah-e-Hamdan, Safa Kadal/Chattabal Shrine, Sumbal Bridge, and Gund Prang (Srinagar and Bandipora). River Ravi (NW-84): One floating jetty at Sohar.

Additionally, IWAI will undertake critical navigational improvements by developing a fairway through dredging, installing navigational aids, and conducting regular hydrographic surveys to ensure safe vessel movement on these waterways.

Role of the Jammu and Kashmir Government

Under this MoU, the J&K government will play a key role in facilitating land acquisition for landside infrastructure, obtaining statutory clearances, and appointing cruise operators in the designated sectors of the three national waterways. IWAI will also provide technical assistance whenever required to support the successful execution of this initiative.

Nationwide Expansion of Inland Waterways Infrastructure

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the proactive guidance of Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, IWAI is continuously expanding its reach by making strategic infrastructural investments across the country. Currently, IWAI is engaged in capacity augmentation efforts for National Waterways 1, 2, 3, and 16 by developing Inland Water Transport (IWT) terminals, maintaining navigational fairways through end-to-end dredging, and installing night navigation facilities and navigational locks.

IWAI’s focus on cruise tourism is evident in its efforts to develop cruise terminals and related infrastructure. The Authority has launched several initiatives to boost cruise tourism on major rivers such as the Ganga and Brahmaputra, with the successful launch of the world’s longest cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, serving as a testament to this vision.

A Promising Future for River Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir

The collaboration between IWAI and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir marks a significant milestone in the development of river cruise tourism in the region. This initiative is expected to promote sustainable tourism practices, enhance the tourist experience, and provide a substantial boost to local economic development. By leveraging the untapped potential of J&K’s rivers, this partnership aims to transform the region into a sought-after cruise tourism destination, bringing new opportunities for both the tourism industry and local communities.