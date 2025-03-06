Russia has no euphoria over Trump - just absolute realism, Zakharova says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:03 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia does not feel any euphoria over Donald Trump's rise to power in the U.S. and instead has absolute realism, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Zakharova was answering a question from a journalist who asked whether or not Russia had excessive euphoria over Trump's return to power.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump's
- Zakharova
- Trump
- Maria Zakharova
- U.S.
- Russia
- Foreign Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump-Putin Diplomacy: A New Path Towards Peace?
Howard Lutnick: Trump's Billionaire Nominee Takes the Helm at Commerce Department
Trump and Musk: The Unchecked Revolution in U.S. Civil Service
Trump vs. The Gulf: A Naming Controversy Surfaces
Trump's Tariff Turbulence: A New Era of Trade Disruption