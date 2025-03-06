Left Menu

Russia has no euphoria over Trump - just absolute realism, Zakharova says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:03 IST
Russia does not feel any euphoria over Donald Trump's rise to power in the U.S. and instead has absolute realism, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Zakharova was answering a question from a journalist who asked whether or not Russia had excessive euphoria over Trump's return to power.

