Gauteng's Economic Vitality Key to South Africa's Success, Says President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the economic significance of Gauteng Province, describing its success as integral to the overall prosperity of South Africa. The President made these remarks on Thursday during an oversight visit to the province, where he engaged with the Gauteng Provincial Government and the National Executive.

Gauteng is South Africa’s smallest province by land size but remains the nation’s economic powerhouse. It hosts Johannesburg, Africa’s financial capital; Tshwane, the country’s administrative hub; and Ekurhuleni, a vital center for industrial and manufacturing activities. These economic nodes contribute significantly to the national GDP, making Gauteng indispensable to South Africa’s economic growth.

“The economic success of Gauteng is integral to the economic success of South Africa. It is here in Gauteng where our policies, plans, and commitments must translate into action,” President Ramaphosa stated.

Addressing Key Challenges

During the recent State of the Province Address (SOPA), Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi outlined 13 critical challenges requiring urgent government intervention. These challenges include:

Water shortages and infrastructure maintenance

Cable theft and vandalism

Dysfunctional traffic lights

Potholes on major and minor roads

Crime and lawlessness

Uncontrolled informal settlements

Persistent electricity outages and load reduction

Rising gender-based violence and femicide

Drug and substance abuse

Inefficiencies in public hospitals and clinics

Insufficient school facilities

Decaying infrastructure in central business districts (CBDs)

High unemployment rates

The President echoed the Premier’s concerns, acknowledging that failure to address these pressing issues would undermine the province’s progress and ultimately affect the nation’s development.

“Recurring challenges such as governance failures, financial mismanagement, deteriorating infrastructure, crime, and unreliable service delivery need urgent resolution,” said Ramaphosa. “Our greatest challenges, not just in Gauteng but across the country, remain unemployment and poverty. These are the issues we must confront head-on.”

Commitment to Change and Action

The President emphasized that the oversight visit must yield tangible results that improve the daily lives of Gauteng’s citizens.

“What emerges from this meeting must not remain just plans on paper. The outcomes must lead to practical, measurable interventions that directly benefit the people of Gauteng,” he stressed. “Through a collaborative and solutions-driven approach, we will drive sustainable development, improve service delivery, and enhance the quality of life for all who call this province home.”

This oversight visit to Gauteng is the fourth in a series of engagements with provincial governments, following similar visits to Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga. These interactions aim to strengthen intergovernmental cooperation and align provincial priorities with the broader goals of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“Cooperative governance is a constitutional principle that requires different spheres of government to work together in mutual trust and good faith. We must assist and support each other to ensure coordinated efforts that benefit our citizens,” Ramaphosa stated.

Human Rights and Service Delivery

The visit coincides with South Africa’s commemoration of Human Rights Month, observed in March under the 2025 theme, “Deepening a Culture of Social Justice and Human Rights.” The President underscored the importance of upholding fundamental human rights through improved service delivery.

“The right to water, sanitation, healthcare, housing, and education is fundamental to the well-being of our communities,” he said. “Our duty is not just to enshrine these rights in the Constitution but to ensure they are actively realized through tangible and impactful service delivery.”

He stressed that citizens must not only be aware of their rights but also experience them daily through accessible and efficient public services.

“Through unity and decisive action, we must build a future where the rights of all South Africans are upheld, and where every citizen can access the quality services they rightfully deserve,” he concluded.

Moving Forward

As part of the government’s commitment to addressing Gauteng’s challenges, Ramaphosa pledged to work closely with provincial and municipal authorities to implement concrete solutions. The administration will focus on infrastructure rehabilitation, economic development, crime reduction, and employment creation initiatives to drive sustained progress in the province.

With Gauteng’s strategic importance to South Africa’s economic future, the urgency to resolve its challenges remains a top priority for the national government. The commitment to cooperative governance and collaborative problem-solving will be key in ensuring that the province continues to thrive and contribute to the nation's overall success.