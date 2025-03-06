Left Menu

Two passengers from Dubai held with 21.28 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 19 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:05 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two passengers who arrived at the Mumbai airport from Dubai with 21.288 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 18.92 crore concealed in customized waist belts, officials said on Thursday.

The DRI had received specific information about two passengers traveling with smuggled gold from Dubai to Mumbai, an official said.

Accordingly, a vigilance was mounted at passengers arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Dubai and two of them were intercepted on suspicion, he said.

On personal search of the duo, DRI officials recovered foreign-marked gold bars ingeniously concealed inside customized waist belts worn by them beneath their shirts, informed the official.

During interrogation, both the passengers admitted to smuggling the gold, which weighed 21.288 kg and was valued at Rs 18.92 crore. A case was registered against the duo under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, and they were placed under arrest, he said.

