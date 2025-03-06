Left Menu

Farmer injured in tiger attack in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Orders have been received to tranquilise it. We believe the tiger came from buffer zone of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Mungeli district. The spot where the incident took place is just 14 kilometres from the reserve, Achanakmar Tiger Reserve field director Manoj Pandey said.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:01 IST
Farmer injured in tiger attack in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer was injured on Thursday in a tiger attack in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a police official said.

The incident took place around 6am near Kathmuda village under Takhatpur police station limits when Shivkumar Jaiswal (47) was working in his farm, the official said.

He suffered serious injuries to his hands, legs, face and head and was rushed to a local hospital before being shifted Chhattisgarh Medical Institute, the official informed.

''The tiger was spotted in the bushes near a farm. Orders have been received to tranquilise it. We believe the tiger came from buffer zone of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Mungeli district. The spot where the incident took place is just 14 kilometres from the reserve,'' Achanakmar Tiger Reserve field director Manoj Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025