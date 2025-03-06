One-month tariff reprieve likely to be extended to all USMCA-compliant goods, Lutnick says

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday said the one-month reprieve on hefty tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada that has been granted to automotive products is likely to be extended to all products that comply with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

Lutnick told CNBC he is hopeful the president will announcement that extension on Thursday.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)