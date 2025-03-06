Left Menu

Five held for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrested five persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at Jogeshwari in the western suburbs after she left her home following an argument, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:17 IST
The Mumbai police have arrested five persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at Jogeshwari in the western suburbs after she left her home following an argument, an official said on Thursday. The Government Railway Police found the girl alone at Dadar railway station in the early hours of February 27. Initially, the girl remained silent, prompting the GRP to launch an extensive search for her family, the official said. The GRP then learnt that a case of kidnapping had been registered at Jogeshwari police station. They handed her over to the local police. After being coaxed by the cops, the girl told them that she was sexually assaulted by five persons, the official said. The girl, a resident of Jogeshwari East, said she left her home in a huff after a fight on February 24. One of the accused, who also lives in the area, smooth-talked her into accompanying him to his house, where four more persons were present, she told the police. The minor told the police that all five sexually assaulted her before abandoning her at Dadar railway station, the official said.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and mounted a search for the accused. All five were arrested on March 2, the official said. The accused are in police custody and a probe is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

