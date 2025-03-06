Left Menu

Up: Seven injured in clash between two groups in Muzaffarnagar, over 15 booked

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven people were injured in a clash between two groups over firecrackers during a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Saidpur village of Titawi area, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Aditya Bansal confirmed that a case had been filed against more than 15 people, with some suspects taken into custody. ''The dispute began when firecrackers were set off at the wedding of Vikas Kashyap, causing tensions with the local community,'' he said.

''A fire broke out in some wooden structures, leading to a violent altercation, with members of the community attacking the wedding procession,'' he added.

Police intervened quickly to control the situation, the officer said, adding that police forces have been deployed, and investigations are ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

