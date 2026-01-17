Left Menu

Justice Landmark: Uttar Pradesh's New Era of Integrated Court Complexes

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant laid the foundation of integrated court complexes in six Uttar Pradesh districts, marking a significant legal infrastructure milestone. These complexes aim to enhance justice delivery, ensuring access to legal facilities. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath supports the initiative, underscoring its importance for local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:29 IST
  • India

The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, initiated the construction of integrated court complexes in six districts of Uttar Pradesh, promising a transformative impact on the state's judicial landscape. The complexes, inaugurated amid Vedic hymns, are viewed as exemplary models for the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Kant praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government and highlighted the potential of these complexes in setting a national benchmark. The initiative underscores a commitment to strengthening the district judiciary and improving access to justice for the populace.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the ceremony. The state is investing around Rs 1,500 crore in these infrastructures, which include facilities like yoga centers and health services, aimed at benefiting both legal professionals and the public seeking justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

