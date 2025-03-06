Left Menu

Lawyers march to Raj Bhawan in protest against proposed Advocate Amendment Bill

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:12 IST
Lawyers march to Raj Bhawan in protest against proposed Advocate Amendment Bill
  • Country:
  • India

Lawyers on Thursday staged a protest march to Raj Bhawan here against the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which proposes sweeping changes to the definitions of what constitutes a legal practitioner and a law graduate.

The advocates also presented a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, opposing the provisions of the draft Bill.

''We are opposing the Bill as it is an attempt to weaken the institution of advocates,'' members of the Himachal High Court Bar Association told the media.

The advocates in Himachal abstained from going to court on Wednesday and Thursday, and soon, advocates from other states are expected to join the protest, they further said.

Amid opposition to various provisions from bar bodies, the government announced on February 22 that it would revise the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill as it ended the public consultations on it which began on February 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

