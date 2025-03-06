Officials say reports of shots being fired at Florida naval station but no victims or shooter found

Florida deputies have responded to reports of shots being fired at Naval Air Station Pensacola, but no shooter or victims were immediately found, officials said.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office received the report Thursday morning, and all available deputies responded to NAS Pensacola's Corry Station sub-installation, officials said.

"We're still out there, it's still an active scene, but at this time there's no confirmation," Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Morgan Lewis said shortly after noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)