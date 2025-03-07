Left Menu

Delhi: Two held in hit-and-run case that killed DU student working as newspaper hawker

Delhi Police have apprehended two persons in a hit-and-run case that killed a Delhi University student who was working as a newspaper hawker, an official said on Friday.The incident occurred on March 1 near KN Katju Marg, following which a case was registered and further investigation was taken up, police said.With the help of CCTV footage, police identified the offending vehicle, a blue Hyundai Venue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 00:35 IST
Delhi: Two held in hit-and-run case that killed DU student working as newspaper hawker
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended two persons in a hit-and-run case that killed a Delhi University student who was working as a newspaper hawker, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on March 1 near KN Katju Marg, following which a case was registered and further investigation was taken up, police said.

''With the help of CCTV footage, police identified the offending vehicle, a blue Hyundai Venue. The driver, Saurabh Gupta (26), and passenger, Pankaj Gupta (41), from Rohini's Sector 16, were taken into custody,'' Delhi Police said in statement.

During interrogation the two admitted to the crime, and said that they were returning from Hanuman Temple in Yamuna Bazaar when they rammed into the student at the T-point and fled the scene, it added.

They later got the car repaired in an attempt to cover up, police said.

The accused operate a children's play zone outlet in Paschim Vihar and are related as maternal uncle and nephew. Further investigation is underway, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025