Trump sees no autos exemption from Mexico, Canada tariffs next month

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that there would be no exemption for autos from tariffs against Canadian and Mexican imports next month, adding that he told automakers their exemption would be a short-term deal.

Trump on Wednesday exempted automakers from his punishing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month as long as they comply with existing free trade rules.

