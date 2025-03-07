Spain to bring forward timeline to raise defence spending to 2% of GDP, PM Sanchez says
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-03-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 04:12 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain will bring forward its timeline to raise defending spending to 2% of gross domestic product, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.
Sanchez was speaking at a press conference in Brussels after European leaders backed plans to spend more on defence and continue to stand by Ukraine.
Spain had previously set itself a deadline of 2029 to reach its 2% of GDP target.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mineral Pact Negotiations Underway: Trump's Push for Ukraine Deal
Trump's Bold Call: Zelenskiy as Dictator Amid Ukraine Peace Push
Australia Stands Firm on Supporting Ukraine Amid Controversial Comments
Ukraine's Political Crisis: The Chessboard Moves in Global Diplomacy
Ukraine Resumes e-Visas, Strengthening Ties with India