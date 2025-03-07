Spain to bring forward timeline to raise defence spending to 2% of GDP, PM Sanchez says

Spain will bring forward its timeline to raise defending spending to 2% of gross domestic product, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

Sanchez was speaking at a press conference in Brussels after European leaders backed plans to spend more on defence and continue to stand by Ukraine.

Spain had previously set itself a deadline of 2029 to reach its 2% of GDP target.

