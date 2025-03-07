South Korean court orders impeached president released from jail

A South Korean court has ordered impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to be released from jail, according to news reports Friday.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that the Seoul Central District Court made the ruling Friday.

Other South Korean media carried similar reports. Yoon was arrested and indicted in January over alleged rebellion in connection with his December 3 martial law decree.

The court didn't immediately confirm the reports.

