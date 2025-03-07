Left Menu

IFS officer battling depression ends life by jumping from building in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

Sources said the officer was undergoing treatment for depression and his mother was staying with him on the first floor of the MEA Society.The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Rawat, aged 35 to 40 years. He was staying on the first floor and went to the fourth floor and jumped, said the source.

An Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in the Chanakyapuri area here on Friday, a police officer said.

Police confirmed the death and said no foul play was suspected. Sources said the officer was undergoing treatment for depression and his mother was staying with him on the first floor of the MEA Society.

''The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Rawat, aged 35 to 40 years. We have launched an investigation into the matter,'' the officer said.

''Initial probe suggested that his wife and children are staying in Dehradun. He was staying on the first floor and went to the fourth floor and jumped,'' said the source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

