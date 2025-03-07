President Murmu Advocates Inclusive Development for Marginalised Communities

In a strong statement at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the need for inclusive development that brings benefits to marginalized groups. Addressing state civil services officers, she stressed the priority of sustainability and an inclusive approach in governance.

Speaking to officers attending the 126th induction training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, President Murmu commended them on joining the Indian Administrative Service. She highlighted the importance of leading by example and focusing on citizen-centric policies that address the needs of the disadvantaged.

The President also emphasized the urgency of addressing environmental challenges through eco-friendly initiatives, urging officers to make decisions that support national development. She called for effective policy implementation to enhance public service and respond to people's concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)