President Murmu Advocates Inclusive Development for Marginalised Communities
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of inclusive development, urging state civil services officers to prioritize disadvantaged groups. During their induction at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she stressed the need for sustainability, citizen-centric governance, and eco-friendly practices to ensure that government policies effectively address people's concerns and contribute to national progress.
In a strong statement at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the need for inclusive development that brings benefits to marginalized groups. Addressing state civil services officers, she stressed the priority of sustainability and an inclusive approach in governance.
Speaking to officers attending the 126th induction training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, President Murmu commended them on joining the Indian Administrative Service. She highlighted the importance of leading by example and focusing on citizen-centric policies that address the needs of the disadvantaged.
The President also emphasized the urgency of addressing environmental challenges through eco-friendly initiatives, urging officers to make decisions that support national development. She called for effective policy implementation to enhance public service and respond to people's concerns.
