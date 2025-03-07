Left Menu

Crisis at Burundi Shelters: Refugee Influx Overwhelms Facilities

The UN Refugee Agency reports a significant crisis in Burundi's displacement camps, with 63,000 refugees fleeing conflict in Congo. Overcrowding at a Rugombo stadium, housing 45,000 people, highlights dire conditions, as the region struggles with limited space and resources for the refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:53 IST
Crisis at Burundi Shelters: Refugee Influx Overwhelms Facilities
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The UN Refugee Agency has issued a stark warning about the alarming conditions in Burundi's displacement camps. The country faces its largest refugee surge in decades, as 63,000 individuals flee violence in neighboring Congo.

In Rugombo, close to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, approximately 45,000 displaced people are seeking shelter in a congested open-air stadium. Conditions are deteriorating, with the stadium filled beyond capacity and lacking further space for refuge.

Faith Kasina, regional spokesperson for East and Horn of Africa and Great Lakes, described the situation as 'absolutely dire,' stressing the urgent need for additional shelter and resources to support the influx of refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025