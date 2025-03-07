Left Menu

British Water Giants Evade Legal Tsunami Over Sewage Report Discrepancies

Six major British water companies have successfully dodged mass lawsuits worth over £1.5 billion, accused of under-reporting sewage discharges and overcharging consumers. Despite claims led by environmental consultant Carolyn Roberts, the Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled the cases were invalid due to the Water Industry Act 1991.

Six British water companies have escaped mass lawsuits worth over £1.5 billion, which alleged they concealed sewage discharge reports and inflated customer charges. This landmark case, led by environmental consultant Carolyn Roberts, marked the first environmental competition law action in the UK.

Among the accused were Thames Water, Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, Severn Trent, United Utilities, and Yorkshire Water, who contended that the lawsuits should be dismissed. The Competition Appeal Tribunal, in its Friday ruling, stated that the Water Industry Act 1991 effectively excluded these cases, despite their merits.

This ruling comes amidst rising public fury over sewage pollution in Britain's waterways, leading the government to promise stricter regulatory oversight to address the environmental issue.

