Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Passes Key Bills on Land Eviction and Floodplain Zoning

The Arunachal Pradesh assembly has passed two significant bills concerning land eviction and floodplain zoning to better manage unauthorized occupation of public premises and regulate floodplain areas. These legislative measures aim to enhance land management and address flooding issues in vulnerable regions of the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh assembly marked a significant legislative session by passing two crucial bills addressing land management and flood risk mitigation. On Friday, lawmakers approved the Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Bill through a voice vote.

Introduced by Land Management Minister Balo Raja, this bill amends the 2003 Act, strengthening measures to remove unauthorized occupants from public properties. The assembly also unanimously passed the Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025, brought forward by Water Resources Minister Biyuram Wahge.

The floodplain zoning legislation seeks to better regulate river zones and address flooding concerns. Additionally, the assembly adopted a resolution to amend the Water Pollution Control Act, aligning state laws with national directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

