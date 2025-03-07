Left Menu

Ecuador's Battle Against Drug Gangs: Deadly Clashes in Guayaquil

Twenty-two people were killed in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in gang-related violence as rival factions of Los Tiguerones fought for territory. President Daniel Noboa has intensified security measures in response to growing violence in the region, ramping up his campaign against drug cartels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:49 IST
In a tragic escalation of violence, twenty-two individuals lost their lives in gun battles within Ecuador's largest city, Guayaquil, on Thursday. The clashes are suspected to be the result of a dispute between rival factions of the notorious Los Tiguerones criminal gang, vying for control of neighborhood territories.

The administration of President Daniel Noboa, who aims to secure reelection in the upcoming April run-off, has been ramping up security operations in the nation's hotspots of violence. This move is part of Noboa's declared war on drug gangs, which has seen intensified measures over recent weeks.

Ecuador's National Police revealed that several of those killed during the confrontation had prior convictions for crimes such as robbery, drug trafficking, and unlawful possession of weapons, according to a statement released late Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

