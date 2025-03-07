Left Menu

Financial Aid Set to Brighten Women's Day in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured the assembly that financial aid under the Maiyan Samman Yojana would be disbursed by Holi. Following delays due to technical glitches, beneficiaries have experienced a disruption since January. The state is committed to restoring timely payments, enhancing welfare efforts for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent assembly session, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren promised that financial aid disbursements under the state's Maiyan Samman Yojana would resume by Holi. Addressing the legislative body, Soren acknowledged glitches that delayed payments since January, crucial during Women's Day and Holi celebrations.

During discussions on the budget, JMM legislator Mangal Kalindi sought clarity on when the scheme's funds would reach beneficiaries. Chief Minister Soren assured the assembly that necessary corrections had been made and payments were going to be completed before the festive season.

The issue gained traction in the House with opposition, including BJP legislators, urging prompt resolution. Minister Chamra Linda indicated funds for January and February would be distributed by March 15. Concurrently, concerns over women selling 'hadiya' prompted Soren to highlight the Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Yojana as a preferable income source, noting a return to old practices despite assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

